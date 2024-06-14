The Washington Post: Justice Department Fines VA. Tech Firm Over ‘Whites Only’ Job Posting

The Washington Post, May 27, 2024, Justice Department Fines VA. Tech Firm Over ‘Whites Only’ Job Posting
A Virginia-based technology company will pay more than $38,000 in penaltiesfor posting a discriminatory job advertisement that only sought to hire White U.S. citizens, the Justice Department announced.
Arthur Grand Technologies Inc., a firm that provides information technology services, in March 2023 posted a job advertisement for a business analyst position on the hiring site Indeed that asked in a bolded note for “Only Born US Citizens [White] who are local within 60 miles from Dallas,” according to a Justice Department news release. “Don’t share with candidates,” the advertisement read in brackets. Outrage quickly followed when the job posting was shared on social media.
The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division began investigating Arthur Grand Technologies in May that year. The company must now pay a $7,500 civil penalty to the U.S. Treasury Department and $31,000 in compensation to people who filed federal complaints about the job posting, according to the news release.