The Washington Post: Lack of credit has been a huge obstacle to Black home buyers. Now some lenders are trying to fix that.

By / February 25, 2022 / On Our Radar / 1 minute of reading

The Washington Post, February 17, 2022, Lack of credit has been a huge obstacle to Black home buyers. Now some lenders are trying to fix that.

Last year, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), a key bank regulator, began convening leaders from a range of industries to find ways to bring in people without credit histories. The group is examining banks’ potential use of “cash-flow data”: basic records of transactions that indicate balances, routine payments and overdrafts in consumers’ bank accounts.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

