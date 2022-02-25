The Washington Post: Lack of credit has been a huge obstacle to Black home buyers. Now some lenders are trying to fix that.

The Washington Post, February 17, 2022, Lack of credit has been a huge obstacle to Black home buyers. Now some lenders are trying to fix that.
Last year, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), a key bank regulator, began convening leaders from a range of industries to find ways to bring in people without credit histories. The group is examining banks’ potential use of “cash-flow data”: basic records of transactions that indicate balances, routine payments and overdrafts in consumers’ bank accounts.