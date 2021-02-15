The Washington Post: Opinion: Barry Farm’s historic landmark designation was pitted against affordable housing

By / February 15, 2021 / On Our Radar

The Washington Post, February 21, 2020, Opinion: Barry Farm’s historic landmark designation was pitted against affordable housing

The D.C. Historic Preservation Review Board recently approved a historic landmark nomination for Barry Farm Dwellings, a Ward 8 public housing complex set on land that slopes upward from the Anacostia River and overlooks downtown Washington. The landmarked area — five buildings in a corner of the site — includes the former home of plaintiffs in a 1954 Supreme Court case that desegregated D.C. Public Schools and units that housed leaders in the 1960s national welfare rights movement, most notably Etta Mae Horn.

Though advocates are pleased that after nine months, the board finally agreed to designate a small portion of Barry Farm to serve as “a meaningful commemorative site” for uplifting the history of its former residents, they have spent years pushing for something more than token recognition of this community’s value.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

