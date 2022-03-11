fbpx

The Washington Post: Opinion: ‘Stablecoins’ claim to be a safer cryptocurrency — but they’re far from risk-free

By / March 11, 2022 / On Our Radar / 1 minute of reading

The Washington Post, March 6, 2022, Opinion: ‘Stablecoins’ claim to be a safer cryptocurrency — but they’re far from risk-free

Ironically, it is the expectation that stablecoins will maintain a constant value that could make them dangerous during periods of stress. If at some point holders of stablecoins worry they won’t be able to convert their stablecoins into dollars, they might try to cash out quickly — perhaps a few owners at first, then many more, and soon there could be a widespread run on the coin.

The Treasury Department and U.S. financial regulators are prepared to use the tools we have to protect consumers from these potential risks, and know that many state regulators are working to do the same. But we urge Congress to enact legislation to ensure that stablecoins are subject to appropriate, comprehensive regulation.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

