The Washington Post: Opinion: Who will march for Asian Americans after the killings in Atlanta?

The Washington Post, March 17, 2021, Opinion: Who will march for Asian Americans after the killings in Atlanta?
Between March 19, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021, the nonprofit group Stop AAPI Hate collected 3,795 first-person accounts of incidents ranging from casually racist comments to vicious assaults. According to data from California State University at San Bernardino’s Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, in 2020, anti-Asian hate crimes in 16 of the country’s largest cities increased almost 150 percent over the previous year, even as the overall number of hate crimes reported to the police declined.