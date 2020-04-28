The Washington Post: Our People Are Hungry. We Need a Leader Who Will Feed Them.

The Washington Post: April 20, 2020, Our People Are Hungry. We Need a Leader Who Will Feed Them.
They say you cannot see hunger. But what do you see in thousands of cars outside a food bank in San Antonio? Or cars lined up for hours outside supermarkets in Puerto Rico when people heard about food and water deliveries after Hurricane Maria?
The good news is that communities grow stronger in disaster: New leaders emerge in unlikely places, and neighbors look after one another.
The bad news is that until reliable supplies of food and medicine are guaranteed, people cannot return to normal. The search for food will be their top priority, taking up precious hours every day.
Some see this pandemic as a war. If this is a war, it is one we are waging with no generals and a volunteer army funded by philanthropy.
Hungry people are fighting to eat all across this country. We need to be there now.