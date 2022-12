The Washington Post, November 1, 2022, Pandemic led to sharp spike in Black, Asian and Latino homeownership

Helped by pandemic-era stimulus programs, Black, Latino and Asian households saw the sharpest increase in homeownership in 2021 since the Great Recession, when all their levels of owning had fallen, according to an analysis of new federal data by The Washington Post. The growth for minority households was more pronounced than for White households.