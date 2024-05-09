fbpx

The Washington Post: Rent Caps May End In Prince George’s. Tenants Are Organizing A Fight.

The Washington Post, April 29, 2024, Rent Caps May End In Prince George’s. Tenants Are Organizing A Fight.


Housing affordability is a pressing issue for legislators in Prince George’s, a majority-Black suburb bordering D.C. Black and Latino renters stand to be disproportionately affected by rent hikes here, where despite pockets of affluence, 10 percent of residents live below the poverty line, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Homelessness in Prince George’s is also on the rise, increasing by 47 percent last year — the highest in the Washington region.

