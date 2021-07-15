The Washington Post: Rent prices are soaring as Americans flock back to cities

The Washington Post, July 10, 2021, Rent prices are soaring as Americans flock back to cities
Rents are starting to surge in many parts of the country as the economy reopens and young people return rapidly to cities. On top of the influx of millennials and Gen Z renters coming back after staying with family or friends, people who can work from anywhere are still relocating to lower-cost cities, and the hot home sale market has caused some baby boomers to sell their family homes and rent again now that their kids are grown.