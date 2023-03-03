The washington Post: Seattle becomes first U.S. city to ban caste discrimination

The Washington Post, February 22, 2023, Seattle Becomes First U.S. City To Ban Caste Discrimination
But caste-based discrimination remains entrenched in society, and similar practices have followed the South Asian diaspora community to the United States and elsewhere, activists say. More recently, there have been efforts to bring attention to caste-based prejudice in Silicon Valley and Seattle workplaces, where there are many tech professionals of South Asian origin. More than 150,000 people from South Asia live in Washington state, with many based in the greater Seattle area, the city council said.