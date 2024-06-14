The Washington Post: Skyrocketing Rents And Home Prices May Be Pivotal In The 2024 Election

The Washington Post, May 28, 2024, Skyrocketing Rents And Home Prices May Be Pivotal In The 2024 Election
LAS VEGAS — D. Carter paid $1,525 for rent, cable and WiFi for her one-bedroom apartment until her monthly rent jumped to $2,100 last year.
Unwilling and unable to pay the new rate, Carter, who spoke on the condition that her first name not be used, considered buying but quickly realized that with interest rates hovering around 7 percent, she was priced out. She found a new apartment in a decent part of town after months of searching, but said shestill pays up to 50 percent of her fluctuating $50,000 to $70,000 income from her banking job for rent.