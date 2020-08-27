The Washington Post: Structural racism helps schemers attract Blacks to fake ‘sou-sou’ scams

The Washington Post, August 14, 2020: Structural racism helps schemers attract Blacks to fake ‘sou-sou’ scams

Institutional racism has created such a huge wealth gap in America that pyramid-scheme promoters are able to persuade Blacks to put aside common sense with promises that they can have a piece of their denied American Dream.

Widely circulating in the Black community is a new version of the chain-letter pyramid scheme in which people are recruited and then encouraged to bring in others with assurances that they can all make three-digit returns in a matter of weeks.

Except the large payout is simply money collected from recruits. There’s no wealth-building — only the shifting of money to people who got into the scheme earlier. Eventually, the enterprise collapses when not enough folks can be persuaded to join, which stops the flow of money.

The scheme might be called a “blessing loom” or “sou-sou.” But the name doesn’t matter — it’s an illegal pyramid scheme that’s stealing credibility from legitimate sou-sous in which members aspire to help one another save for a specific purpose and nobody receives more money than they put in. This informal savings model is often utilized in communities where people can’t easily get loans to fund a business or don’t have access to traditional banks. 
