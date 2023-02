The Washington Post, February 19, 2023, The Next Hot Housing Market Is Out of This World. It’s in the Metaverse.

The twin home is in the metaverse — a catchall phrase for the growing conglomerate of immersive digital worlds where avatars work, play and purchase goods. Pixelated parcels of land are being bought, sold and built upon in a market now worth $1.4 billion, making the metaverse a new frontier for real estate builders and investors.