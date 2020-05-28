The Washington Post: Top banking regulator, Joseph Otting, announces departure during pandemic

The Washington Post, May 21, 2020: Top banking regulator, Joseph Otting, announces departure during pandemic
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appointed Otting’s deputy, Brian P. Brooks, to take over the Office of Comptroller of the Currency on an acting basis. Brooks was once a top executive at OneWest Bank, which Mnuchin owned and where Otting served as chief executive. Brooks “recognizes the importance of a robust federal banking system to the health and strength of the nation’s economy and has the skills and experience to succeed in this important role,” Mnuchin said in a statement.