The Washington Post: U.S. Caps Credit Card Late Charges In New Biden Crackdown On Junk Fees

The Washington Post, March 5, 2024, U.S. Caps Credit Card Late Charges In New Biden Crackdown On Junk Fees

Under the new regulations, credit card issuers, including Bank of America, Capital One, Citibank and JPMorgan Chase, cannot charge more than $8 for a late payment unless they can explicitly point to data showing they must impose higher fees to make up for losses.

In issuing the restrictions, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said the government intends to close a legal loophole that had allowed some financial giants to charge an average of $32 per month for a missed or late payment. The amount has proved onerous for some cash-starved cardholders, while enriching the credit card industry, which reaped more than $14 billion in revenue from late fees in 2022, according to the CFPB.

