The Washington Post, February 17, 2023, Why does the South have such ugly credit scores?

Today, we look at a big, fat map of credit scores reproduced from a recent economics paper. And while the map suggests any number of tantalizing questions, we are most intrigued by that big band of credit-score calamity that stretches across the American South.

Almost every corner of America’s most populous region — every race, every income bracket — appears to have low credit scores. But why?