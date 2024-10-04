The Wright State Guardian: Rising Rent And Dorm Prices In Dayton

By / / In the News / 1 minute of reading

The Wright State Guardian, September 26, 2024, Rising Rent And Dorm Prices In Dayton

There is no doubt rent prices are increasing for Generation Z.

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition says, “On average, the study found, Gen Z-ers — born between 1994 and 2000 — will spend about $145,000 on rent by their 30th birthdays, while millennials — born between 1981 and 1996 — spent $127,000 during the same stage of life.”

And according to Statistca.com, “57 percent of Generation Z was enrolled in college in 2018 compared to 43 percent of Gen Xers in 1987.”

Therefore, many members of Gen Z are likely to be affected by rent and university housing prices as they increase.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top

Start typing and press enter to search