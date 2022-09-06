fbpx

Them: A Nebraska School Ended Its Journalism Program After A single LGBTQ+ Edition Of Its Paper

By / September 6, 2022 / On Our Radar / 1 minute of reading

Them, September 2, 2022, A Nebraska School Ended Its Journalism Program After A single LGBTQ+ Edition Of Its Paper

Students and staff at Northwest High School in Grand Island, Nebraska, were notified that the 54-year-old journalism program was being eliminated on May 19, just three days after its June issue of the Viking Saga was printed, local outlet the Grand Island Independent reports. The issue included two articles administrators deemed inappropriate: one about the history of pride month and homophobia, and an editorial opposing Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

