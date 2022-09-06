Them: A Nebraska School Ended Its Journalism Program After A single LGBTQ+ Edition Of Its Paper

Them, September 2, 2022, A Nebraska School Ended Its Journalism Program After A single LGBTQ+ Edition Of Its Paper
Students and staff at Northwest High School in Grand Island, Nebraska, were notified that the 54-year-old journalism program was being eliminated on May 19, just three days after its June issue of the Viking Saga was printed, local outlet the Grand Island Independent reports. The issue included two articles administrators deemed inappropriate: one about the history of pride month and homophobia, and an editorial opposing Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.