Them: Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws Are Being Blocked in Federal Courts Across the Country

Them, July 6, 2023, Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws Are Being Blocked in Federal Courts Across the Country
More than 75 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been signed into law this year, but they are increasingly unable to hold up in court. In just the last two months, federal judges — including two appointed by former President Donald Trump — and one county circuit judge have blocked seven bans on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, and three bans on public drag performances.
Repeatedly, judges have found in preliminary injunctions that gender-affirming care bans are likely unconstitutional and that the families of transgender youth have a strong likelihood of winning their cases.