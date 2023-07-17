fbpx

Them: Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws Are Being Blocked in Federal Courts Across the Country

More than 75 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been signed into law this year, but they are increasingly unable to hold up in court. In just the last two months, federal judges — including two appointed by former President Donald Trump — and one county circuit judge have blocked seven bans on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, and three bans on public drag performances. 

Repeatedly, judges have found in preliminary injunctions that gender-affirming care bans are likely unconstitutional and that the families of transgender youth have a strong likelihood of winning their cases.

