Modern Diplomacy, May 8, 2025, This Isn’t a Flaw in the System—It Is the System
One of the most glaring manifestations of systemic racism is the racial wealth gap between African-Americans and white Americans. According to a recent article published by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), the median wealth of Black households is just $9,000, compared to $160,200 for white households. This vast disparity is not simply the result of individual choices or personal shortcomings but stems from centuries of exclusionary economic policies like slavery, Jim Crow laws, and discriminatory housing practices like redlining. As a result, African-American families have been systematically denied opportunities to build wealth through homeownership, business ownership, and access to financial resources.