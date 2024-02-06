Time Magazine Recognizes NCRC’s Dedrick Asante-Muhammad Among First Annual “Closers” List Of Leaders On Inequality

Time Magazine has named Dedrick Asante-Muhammad to its first annual “The Closers” list of the nation’s leading thinkers and activists tackling issues of racial economic inequality. Asante-Muhammad, who serves as Vice President for Racial Economic Equity and Research at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), has for decades produced leading-edge research and policy analysis on how the United States has failed to provide Black America with the opportunity to succeed and how policymakers can best correct that failure.
“Dedrick is one of the economic justice movement’s brightest lights and this kind of recognition is long overdue,” said Jesse Van Tol, NCRC President and CEO. “Dedrick’s work is invaluable to our entire effort to build the just economy. I’m proud to see that truth getting the prominence it deserves from an outlet like Time Magazine.”
Recent highlights from Asante-Muhammad’s vast body of work include the report “Still A Dream: Over 500 Years to Black Economic Equity,” co-authored with the Institute for Policy Studies’ Chuck Collins and others, and a case study of race-conscious urban planning in Maryland titled “Columbia at 55: Creeping Segregation and Lack of Affordable Housing Threatens a Legacy of Black/White Integration.”
The full Time package accompanying “The Closers” can be read here.