Tom Feltner

By / September 3, 2020 / About Us

Director of Policy
202.524.4889 tfeltner@ncrc.org

Tom Feltner joined NCRC as Director of Policy in September 2020 with nearly twenty years of policy development, research and communications experience at economic justice organizations.

Before joining NCRC, Tom was executive vice president at the Center for Responsible Lending, where he led the organization’s applied research program, including original research for policy white papers on mortgage lending, small business lending and consumer credit. He also led the organization’s public opinion polling on economic and financial services issues.

Before CRL, Tom served as director of financial services at the Consumer Federation of America and as vice president of the Chicago-based Woodstock Institute, where he led legislative and regulatory efforts to prevent abusive practices among payday lenders, auto insurance companies and mortgage lenders.

He is a previous member of the consumer advisory councils for JP Morgan Chase, Capital One and American Express. He is a former board member of the U.S. Faster Payments Council, the Illinois Residential Mortgage Advisory Board and Reinvestment Partners.

Tom is a graduate of DePaul University and the University of Illinois at Chicago and lives with his family in Durham, North Carolina.

