Single parents face some of the most persistent barriers to economic mobility in the United States. With only one income to support an entire household, they stretch limited resources across housing, transportation, child care and food expenses.

These issues affect many single parents and low-wage workers without children. However, women of color are especially impacted by the benefits cliff. Women of color are more likely to be single heads of household and are more likely to live in neighborhoods with fewer high-quality jobs, limited transportation and higher housing costs. Black women renters, for example, are the most likely group to be housing cost-burdened, with 60% spending at least one-third of their income on housing. The result is that many single mothers are more likely to be cost-burdened and often have no choice but to rely on public benefits to get by.

Federal policy has long treated public benefits as conditional and tied to work requirements. While these programs are intended to support families, their design often reflects outdated assumptions about work instead of addressing the structural barriers that hold families back. High child care costs, limited affordable housing and stagnant wages are everyday realities for Single mothers households. Yet, benefits programs frequently penalize parents for modest income gains or for failure to account for the costs of raising children alone. Benefits should be structured as bridges to economic stability and mobility rather than barriers to progress.

The benefits cliff occurs when a small increase in income results in a much larger loss of benefits, leaving families financially worse off than before. Our analysis shows that these cliffs most often appear at the income thresholds for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) programs, with losses often totaling thousands of dollars. The cliff is especially steep when child care deductions are factored in because they temporarily increase financial support to eligible families but make the eventual drop-off more severe. These findings highlight the need for reforms, such as gradual phase-outs, income and asset disregards, better alignment across programs and policies that allow families to build savings while still receiving assistance.

The Federal Reserve’s community development arm (Fed Communities) outlined real-world examples of the benefits cliff in action against single mothers. A mother of two receives a $0.10/hour raise.This $200 increase in annual income caused her to lose the $9,000/year she was receiving in child care subsidies. In another scenario, a mother of four relies on SNAP benefits to feed herself and her children. She receives a promotion at her job and earns an additional $1/hour. This additional $160/month makes her ineligible for SNAP, with the mother losing $800/month in assistance. These examples show the counterintuitive positions current policies put low-wage workers into – turning a raise or a promotion into reductions in their overall income – and reveal the disjointed nature of the economic ladder in the United States.

Unfortunately, the experiences of these women are not isolated. In fact, recent research from Washington University in St. Louis’ Center for Social Development suggests they are quite common. They found that out of the 40 million low-wage workers across the United States who receive public benefits, approximately 1 in 5 have had some sort of experience with the benefits cliff. Although these estimates do not speak directly to the experiences of single parents alone, another study from Oxfam indicates single parents are more likely to be low-wage workers, with 42% of working single parents making less than $17 an hour compared to 12% of partnered parents.

The financial and caregiving responsibilities single mothers face place them at unique risk. They are nearly twice as likely as single fathers to experience poverty, with 28% of single mothers living in poverty compared to 15% of single fathers. They also remain concentrated in low-wage jobs with little opportunity for advancement. Child care stands out as the most pressing financial barrier, with costs that are unaffordable in many states and limited provider availability in others. These realities show that the benefits cliff is not only about income thresholds, but also about systemic failures in how we support families. The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) set a child care affordability benchmark of 7% of a family or individual’s household income. Recent studies have shown that single-parent households spend an average of 24% of their income on center-based child care, more than triple the HHS benchmark.

This report examines six states that reflect both high- and low-performing environments for single parent economic mobility. Using the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s Policy Rules Database, we modeled benefits eligibility for a single adult with two children in each state. The results demonstrate where cliffs emerge, how they interact with wages and child care costs and how they influence household decisions. These findings are paired with policy recommendations and strategies that practitioners can use to reduce cliffs and strengthen the economic stability of families.

Our goal is clear: Families should not be penalized for striving to get ahead. Public benefits must provide stability while parents pursue long-term opportunities. By centering single mothers in this analysis, we highlight both the urgent need for reform and the potential for solutions that benefit all low-income families by building a safety net that functions as a true bridge to opportunity.