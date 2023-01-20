Trib Live: PNC closing 2 more Pittsburgh-area locations, including Vandergrift branch

Trib Live, January 17, 2022, PNC closing 2 more Pittsburgh-area locations, including Vandergrift branch

“While I hate to see a business leave the community, I also understand the reasons this is happening throughout the banking industry,” Kessler said. “Fewer and fewer people actually visit brick-and-mortar banks anymore. So much banking is done electronically.”

According to data from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), branch closure rates doubled during the pandemic, with 9% of all U.S. branch locations closing between 2017 and 2021, resulting in about 7,500 brick-and-mortar banks shuttering.