fbpx

Trib Live: PNC closing 2 more Pittsburgh-area locations, including Vandergrift branch

By / January 20, 2023 / In the News

Trib Live, January 17, 2022, PNC closing 2 more Pittsburgh-area locations, including Vandergrift branch

“While I hate to see a business leave the community, I also understand the reasons this is happening throughout the banking industry,” Kessler said. “Fewer and fewer people actually visit brick-and-mortar banks anymore. So much banking is done electronically.”

According to data from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), branch closure rates doubled during the pandemic, with 9% of all U.S. branch locations closing between 2017 and 2021, resulting in about 7,500 brick-and-mortar banks shuttering.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: