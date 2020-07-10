Tribune Content Agency: House steps into fight over changes to anti-redlining rule

By / July 10, 2020 / In the News

Tribune Content Agency, July 1, 2020: House steps into fight over changes to anti-redlining rule

With the House passing its sweeping police-reform bill, the chamber is set to take up another measure that echoes civil-rights battles of the past, this one in the financial sphere.

The House will debate Friday, and vote Monday, on a resolution to roll back a federal regulation that critics say would weaken legislation enacted in the 1970s requiring banks to invest in low-income and minority communities, an effort to ban the discriminatory practice of “redlining” neighborhoods.

“At a time when the country is dealing with all of this, this rule from the [Office of the Comptroller of the Currency] goes in the exact wrong direction, it would decrease investment in these communities,” Jesse Van Tol, chief executive officer of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, told National Journal.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.