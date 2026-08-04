July 31, 2026, American Banker, Trump Admin Revamp Of Anti-Redlining Law Targets Activist Groups
“This is going to result in a significant decrease in bank investment and lending in working class communities across the country, but especially in rural areas,” said Jesse Van Tol, National Community Reinvestment Coalition CEO and president. “Small banks will no longer have an investment test whatsoever, and those are the very banks that serve a lot of rural communities. So they specifically will no longer have an obligation under CRA to invest in things like affordable housing or make loans for economic development to specifically the businesses that are creating jobs for working class people.”