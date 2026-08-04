July 22, 2026, PoliticoPro, Trump Bank Regulators Eye Rewrite Of Low-Income Lending Rules
Jesse Van Tol, president of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, said reopening the regulation under the Trump administration risks weakening the law and reducing banks’ obligations to lower-income communities.
“We’ve seen efforts to go after virtually every other rule that was created to support underserved communities,” Van Tol said. “We’re very concerned that reopening this regulation would both politicize CRA and raise real concerns about undermining the law and reducing the level of activity that banks have to commit to low-income communities.”