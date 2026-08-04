August 3, 2026, Next City, Trump’s Proposed Reinvestment Rules Would Undermine New Housing Law
The NY Post quotes an unnamed senior White House official who singled out the Washington-based National Community Reinvestment Coalition, calling it the “biggest shakedown artist-in-chief.” The story goes on to errantly imply that several recent high-profile community benefit agreements serve as contributions to the coalition itself.
The NY Post also quoted multiple prominent Republicans accusing groups like the National Community Reinvestment Coalition and its allies of weaponizing the Community Reinvestment Act in order to obtain funding from banks in exchange for agreeing not to oppose pending bank merger applications.