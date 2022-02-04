fbpx

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development: HUD Awards More Than $51 Million In Grants to Support Housing Counseling Programs, Partnership With Minority Serving Institutions, and Training

By / February 4, 2022 / In the News

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, January 24, 2022, HUD Awards More Than $51 Million In Grants to Support Housing Counseling Programs, Partnership With Minority Serving Institutions, and Training

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Monday awarded $51.4 million in housing counseling grants to 177 HUD-approved housing counseling agencies and intermediary organizations. This includes funding to HUD-approved housing counseling agencies that are partnering with Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), or other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs). The funding supports housing counseling agencies in their critical work to stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on housing, maintain housing stability by helping families with foreclosure and rental eviction prevention, and help families make more informed housing choices. The awards also include funding to further training and education to attract and retain more housing counseling professionals.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

