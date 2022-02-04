U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development: HUD Awards More Than $51 Million In Grants to Support Housing Counseling Programs, Partnership With Minority Serving Institutions, and Training

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, January 24, 2022, HUD Awards More Than $51 Million In Grants to Support Housing Counseling Programs, Partnership With Minority Serving Institutions, and Training
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Monday awarded $51.4 million in housing counseling grants to 177 HUD-approved housing counseling agencies and intermediary organizations. This includes funding to HUD-approved housing counseling agencies that are partnering with Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), or other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs). The funding supports housing counseling agencies in their critical work to stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on housing, maintain housing stability by helping families with foreclosure and rental eviction prevention, and help families make more informed housing choices. The awards also include funding to further training and education to attract and retain more housing counseling professionals.