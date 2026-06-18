June 11, 2026, Cointurk Finance, U.S. Pushes Stablecoin Rules Forward Amid Banking Tensions
Banks have expressed concerns, particularly around deposit movement fears. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition highlighted potential risks of funds migrating from banks, which traditionally support local lending ecosystems.
“Stablecoin growth could shift vital funding away from local banks,” they warned.
Such shifts could erode foundational banking sources of low-cost funding, heightening pressure on credit activity at smaller financial institutions.