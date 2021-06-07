UBJ: Banking on the Community: Upstate banks invest in community-focused initiatives, leaders

UBJ, June 3, 2021, Banking on the Community: Upstate banks invest in community-focused initiatives, leaders
Banks serve a vital role in the U.S. economy and financial system but many Upstate banks are realizing their roles must extend beyond that of a trusted lender and business partner — they must also be good corporate citizens.
As a result, many are investing more than ever in the community through sponsorships, employee engagement and leadership. Some have created executive-level positions entirely dedicated to leveraging everything the bank has to offer in the name of building stronger, more robust community connections.