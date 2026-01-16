Unlocking Wealth on Trust Land: NCRC Member Helps Tribal Families Gain New Paths to Homeownership

Homeownership isn’t just part of the American dream – it’s a critical tool for building wealth and financial security. Because unique federal rules and regulations make it harder for tribal communities to achieve homeownership, the Tribal Homeownership Coalition of the Southwest (THOCSW) is working to bridge that gap.
Founded in 1999 and serving Native communities in New Mexico and Arizona, THOCSW’s free homebuyer education and financial literacy classes teach participants how to navigate traditional real-estate systems – from learning how to save toward a mortgage, navigating land leases and better understanding home equity and appreciation.
The Challenges of Homeownership on Tribal Land
For decades, Native families in the Southwest region have faced a housing system stacked against them. Historical policies created a system in which Native people use the land, but the federal government holds the title – blocking generations from building wealth.
Chris Billey, the executive director of the THOCSW, says that while tribal communities deeply understand the cultural importance of home, they’ve never had an American-style real estate system on their lands.
“Traditionally, a home is where families are born, grow and celebrate – something handed down through generations to provide identity and continuity,” he explains. “By contrast, American homeownership relies on a market system of appraisals, equity and appreciation. This industry never existed in tribal communities, so knowledge around it was never developed or passed down.”
Breaking Barriers Through Education and Advocacy
Working with tribal, state and federal policymakers, THOCSW also advocates for legislation that meets the communities’ unique needs. Targeted outreach includes classes, YouTube content and on-the-ground engagement to raise awareness and foster collaboration on homeownership opportunities.
Billey says education is key to helping Native families achieve homeownership while reinforcing tribal sovereignty and community well-being.
“People must understand that homeownership can be both culturally meaningful and an appreciating asset,” he explains. “At the same time, we must honor traditional values. There are 48-49 tribes in Arizona and New Mexico, and each has distinct languages, traditions, political structures and governance systems. Tribal homeownership models must reflect those realities.”
A Landmark Model for Sustainable Tribal Homeownership
THOCSW was instrumental in the 2025 groundbreaking sale of a home in LeChee, Arizona on the Navajo Nation’s Housing Authority master-lease land. Working across tribal, state and federal levels, THOCSW led the first public, MLS-listed sale – creating a model for market-rate sales on tribal land.
“When we closed, organizations from South Dakota, Montana and the Appraisal Institute were watching because no one had ever created a public comparable sale on trust land,” Billey says.
With support from partners like NCRC, THOCSW is poised to create lasting personal and systemic impact – supporting families on their homeownership journey while helping tribal communities become more self-reliant, informed and empowered.
“By providing knowledge, elevating best practices and advocating for systems that reflect tribal realities, we aim to serve as both a resource and a voice – putting more control, opportunity and economic power back into the hands of tribal people themselves,” Billey says.
Nicole Rothstein is a Contributing Writer.
Photo courtesy of the Tribal Homeownership Coalition of the Southwest.