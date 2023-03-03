Urban Institute: Why Did Black and Latino Homeownership Increase During the Pandemic?

Urban Institute, February 7 2023, Why Did Black And Latino Homeownership Increase During The Pandemic?
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Black and Latino homeownership increased more than white homeownership, with Black and Latino homeownership rates increasing by 2 and 2.5 percentage points, respectively, while the white homeownership rate increased just 1 percentage point. On its surface, this difference may seem surprising, as people of color disproportionately experienced higher rates of job loss and were more likely to miss rental and mortgage payments because of the pandemic.