US Banks Want to Block Crypto Firms’ Fast Track to Banking Licenses

By / / In the News / 1 minute of reading

Mares, March 17, 2026, US Banks Want to Block Crypto Firms’ Fast Track to Banking Licenses

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition sharpens the tone, labeling the new charters “Banks in Name Only.” The accusation: consumer protection and economic stability are being sacrificed for regulatory arbitrage. Behind this criticism lies a tangible financial concern: Standard Chartered analysts predict that by 2028, up to one trillion dollars could migrate from traditional deposits to stablecoin products. This figure explains why the resistance is so vehement.

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