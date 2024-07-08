US Economic Development Administration: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Next Funding Round Of $504 Million For 12 Tech Hubs Across America

US Economic Development Administration, July 2, 2024, Biden-Harris Administration Announces Next Funding Round Of $504 Million For 12 Tech Hubs Across America
The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), announced another funding round of approximately $504 million in implementation grants to 12 Tech Hubs to scale up the production of critical technologies, create jobs in innovative industries, strengthen U.S. economic competitiveness and national security, and accelerate the growth of industries of the future in regions across the United States.
The Tech Hubs Program is a flagship initiative of President Biden’s Administration to invest in and grow the economies in communities across the country, advancing America’s global leadership in critical technologies, and strengthening our national and economic security.