US Home Prices Tick Down in April Amid Persistently High Mortgage Rates

The Epoch Times, May 20, 2025, US Home Prices Tick Down in April Amid Persistently High Mortgage Rates

More than 50 organizations have endorsed the bill, including the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, and the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, the statement said.

“Housing means dignity, safety, and security, and as a Senator who grew up in public housing, I know that strengthening housing availability and affordability is critical to helping folks establish a solid foundation to build a healthy future,” said Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)

“That is why I am proud to fight for this transformational legislation that will unleash construction of millions of new homes and create hundreds of thousands of new jobs in the process.”

