USA Today: California has 5 of the top 20 most gentrified US cities, topped by San Francisco-Oakland, study shows. Here’s the list.

USA Today, July 5, 2020: California has 5 of the top 20 most gentrified US cities, topped by San Francisco-Oakland, study shows. Here’s the list.
San Francisco-Oakland. San Jose. Sacramento. San Diego. Los Angeles.
Of the country’s 20 most intensely gentrified cities, California has five of them, according to a new study.
The National Community Reinvestment Coalition used data from the American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau to rank the cities on gentrification during a five-year period ending in 2017.
“COVID-19 struck a nation that was already mostly struggling,” Jesse Van Tol, CEO of NCRC, said in a news release. “Recovery in most places will be even more challenging than in those where investment was already concentrated. There is no doubt that the protests that have erupted nationwide are at least in part motivated by the nation’s long history of racial economic inequality.”