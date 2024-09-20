USA Today: Fearless Fund Blocked From Giving Grants Only To Black Women In Victory For DEI Critics

USA Today, June 3, 2024, Fearless Fund Blocked From Giving Grants Only To Black Women In Victory For DEI Critics
In a closely watched civil rights case, a panel on the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals blocked Fearless Fund from awarding $20,000 grants to businesses owned by Black women while the case is litigated, siding with conservative activist Edward Blum that the grant program is likely discriminatory.
The appeals court disagreed with a federal judge who ruled in September that the lawsuit was unlikely to prevail on First Amendment grounds.
The defeat for the Atlanta firm working to boost scarce venture capital funding for Black women could have sweeping implications for race-based initiatives in the private sector.