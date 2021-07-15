USA Today: ‘Values Cannot be Words on a Wall’: PayPal CEO Dan Schulman on Why Corporations Must End Racial Discrimination

USA Today, July 15, 2021, ‘Values Cannot be Words on a Wall’: PayPal CEO Dan Schulman on Why Corporations Must End Racial Discrimination
Corporations have a moral obligation to stand up for racial equality and social justice inside their own organizations and in the nation at large, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman told USA TODAY.
From the moment George Floyd died on the South Minneapolis pavement under the knee of a white police officer, Schulman knew his company must act. More than a year later, he says PayPal has embraced a new brand of corporate activism.
On his watch, PayPal committed $535 million to support Black-owned businesses and to fight economic inequality, part of Schulman’s goal to close the racial wealth gap.