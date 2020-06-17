Value Walk: Activists demand revamp of anti-redlining law

Value Walk, April 6, 2020: Activists demand revamp of anti-redlining law
Amongst an unprecedented public health crisis that threatens hundreds of thousands of lives, as small businesses are shuttered across California and the nation, and as millions file for unemployment, advocates in California called for the banking regulators at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to end their proposed rulemaking that threatens to weaken the nation’s anti-redlining law. …