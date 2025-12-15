Video: SNAP E&T Basics: Turning Public Benefits into Pathways to Economic Stability

Online Event Archive Recorded: December 10, 2025
Does your organization offer workforce development or entrepreneurship training programs for low-income communities? New to federal workforce programs like SNAP Employment and Training (SNAP E&T) Interested in SNAP E&T but not sure where to start?
Look no further! In the first of a 5-part series covering the essentials of SNAP E&T, NCRC’s Economic Mobility team introduce the program’s basics. We share how community-based organizations can evaluate their own employment, training and support services for alignment with SNAP E&T requirements. The session covers eligibility guidelines, program components, the distinction between state- and county-administered systems, importance of state plans and key steps and timelines for third-party provider onboarding.
Speakers
Jonathan Osei, Employment Services Manager, Northside at Project for Pride in Living (PPL), Minneapolis, Minnesota
Simon Wang, Economic Mobility Project Specialist, NCRC
Transcript:
NCRC video transcripts are produced by a third-party transcription service and may contain errors. They are lightly edited for style and clarity.
Osei 0:12
Thank you all for all being here today.
It’s great to see you folks. Just adding a bit more context while you’re here in the chat. I am Jonathan Osei. I’m a workforce development consultant with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. And currently I work in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at an organization project for pride, living as a Northside Career Services Manager. And I’ve got nine plus years of workforce development experience and colleagues at both nonprofit at the national and local level. And have spent a broad part of my career dedicated to economic mobility, working with folks at the intersection of government, the private sector, nonprofits and philanthropy to modernize job training, expand resource access and foster financial stability. Grateful to be a day here with Simon, who is the lead for all of this work, this awesome work at NCRC, and I’ll just pass the mic to Simon.
Wang 1:17
Hi everyone. Thanks so much for being here. It’s also like Jonathan said, been great to see everybody where you’re calling in from, all the great work you guys are doing around the country. I see some familiar names of organizations. My name is Simon Wang. I graduated from University of Pittsburgh last spring and started NCRC, and have been helping out with my colleague Doug Mollet to spin out this ENT and workforce portfolio, a lot of really exciting things. I’ll talk a little bit more about some of the work that we have coming up in the fiscal year 2026 in a couple of slides. But just want to thank everyone for being here. And yeah, super excited for you guys to be joining us.
Osei 2:01
Awesome. So for our agenda, today, we’ll be going through five key components, so understanding SNAP Employment and Training, a little bit about that SNAP Employment and Training funding structure, and then a preview of how to become a third-party SNAP Employment and Training provider, and then we’ll set aside some time for questions and answers. And then we’ll do a preview of the next webinar, which is going to be pretty awesome as well, and I think we’ll be going a little bit more in-depth. But before we like do that deep dive in, just a little bit of housekeeping. So we ask that folks be considerate, you know, just respect folks boundaries and just communicate in a way that is both collaborative and is not sort of aggressive to any of the folks who are here too. So refrain from any demeaning behavior as well. Then, if you have any questions, feel free to throw them into the chat or click on that Q&A button at the top of your zoom screens or bottom of your zoom screens. I’m sorry, bottom zoom screens, and we’ll answer them as much as we can during this call. And then you also have the access to NCRC site you can tag on the various socials, but there you are.
So our objectives for today are really to understand what SNAP Employment and Training is, how it is funded, its structure, where to find out more information about the program in your specific state. And then our second objective is to evaluate, and like the beginning of evaluating your employment, training, support service alignment with SNAP E&T. So we’re going to give you sort of the broader level tools, and then some of the other webinars in this series where we might do some actual assessments live, have some case studies so excited for this. So I definitely just want to acknowledge just the current state of the ecosystem that we’re all in as leaders within our organization, as citizens, as taxpayers, we may be noticing all of the different shifts that are happening when it comes to funder and partner priorities. This more with less conundrum, which is not necessarily new to nonprofit sector, but it seems to be heightened by the current conditions, the uncertainty and then also for me, existential threats, whether it be from the funding, whether it be from priority shifts around equity, inclusion and diversity. So just want to acknowledge that before you jump in, And also want to say, like, what we hope to have in this conversation is one that shows you that there is a way forward with the current funding that is available. And we’re really excited to be a part of this webinar today. And I’ll pass the mic back to Simon to give you a little bit more of the NCRC context on the SNAP E&T.
Speaker 2 5:21
Yeah, no. Thanks, Jonathan. I don’t want to spend too, too much time talking about the other projects and opportunities that we have related to E&T and economic mobility. Don’t want to take away too much from that during today’s webinar. But just to kind of give you a sense of the bigger picture of what NCRC has going on related to economic mobility. We’ve got a couple of cohorts going on around the country, one up in New England, where we’re doing some work with providers and potential providers to help them overcome funding constraints and private capital concerns. And then we’re also doing some training with some organizations down in the state of Kentucky who are getting some assistance with us and one of our partner organizations to become providers. So these, you know, these are the types of opportunities we’re hoping to help extend to more and more people, opportunities to learn not only about E&T but also about some of the other opportunities to enhance economic ability for the people you’re serving, the communities you’re serving. So yeah, excited. Please keep an eye out for those. And I’ll pass it back to you, Jonathan, so that you can kind of get us rolling with some of the basics about E&T.
Speaker 1 6:46
Right on. Yeah, so what is SNAP Employment and Training, or for short, SNAP E&T? Well, SNAP E&T is a federal workforce development program administered by the USDA, federal policy set by the Food and Nutrition Service to help SNAP participants gain skills, training and work experience, it ultimately is helping folks connect with education, opportunities, job training and supportive services that remove barriers to work and increase their long-term economic stability. The SNAP E&T framework allows for community-based organizations to expand their reach, to strengthen their programming that they already have, and connect more individuals to sustainable employment opportunities. This is really just an opportunity to strengthen what has been built in service to your community members who are SNAP participants, SNAP recipients. So there’s a couple key players in SNAP E&T, the state SNAP agencies, the third-party providers, the community-based organizations, participants, so the actual folks who are recipients of SNAP. So the state SNAP agencies oversee the program, submit annual state plans to the USDA and contract out with local organizations. So the third-party providers or the community-based organizations are the ones who are delivering these direct services like job training, job search assistance and then supportive service, whether it be transportation or childcare. And we’re really going to focus on that third party of our CBO, like, let’s just circle it. Circle it. That’s that’s sort of who our audience today is, really. And then the participants, the actual SNAP recipients, who are either referred to the program or voluntarily enter the program to gain support as they work to build their skills and employment opportunities. So state SNAP agency set this and oversee the policy, help set policy within a state and contract out to these third-party providers, and the third-party providers actually provide those services to participants.
So let’s talk some more about this SNAP E&T funding and like this sort of state-level overview. So SNAP E&T, as we said, is funded through the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, who gives a set amount of money out to each different state every year for SNAP E&T. So when it comes to this, 100% funds, the formula grants to state, these are automatic annual funds that USDA gives states based on a formula. States don’t necessarily apply for them. They receive them every year to run the core parts of their SNAP E&T programming. And this amount is based on a formula, not competitive, so not an RFP, meaning every state automatically receives the funds according to factors like the state population, the SNAP participation goals and then historical funding levels. So this money is called that 100% funds that go out to states, and then there’s a 50-50, reimbursement funds. We’ll talk a little bit more about that in the next slide. But as I said, states ultimately determine the funding flows to the local partners, the colleges and CBOs. So states are really, really key in deciding where this funding is going. And this funding is going to support administrative and direct program services costs. So when it comes to the 100% federal funds that we just mentioned, the formula grants from USDA FNS to states can cover specifically administrative costs, whether it be staffing or program oversight, direct program costs, so that vocational training, that one-to-one job, coaching, those sort of elements. But it cannot be used. It cannot be used for participant support services, so whether it be transportation, equipment or childcare, things like that. And each state receives a fixed annual allocation. So this is a capped amount that states receive. So when it comes to the 50-50 reimbursement funds, and yes, this presentation will be sent out after this training, so thank you for that question Drew. When it comes to the 50-50 reimbursement funds, states are reimbursed by the USDA for 50% of eligible, non-federal spending. So the funds support administrative costs, direct program service costs, and then participant supports. So I think that’s that’s going to be that key difference that you’ll see in the 50-50 reimbursement, outside of also being a reimbursement and not a capped, allocated fund. So there are supports for transportation, equipment, books, childcare, like license, etc, things like that that help. So in this case, the uncapped amount, allows for a non-federal match to the states and the partners. And states can maximize these 50-50, funds by partnering specifically with these third-party providers, community-based organizations, community colleges, vocational programs and even employers. So if you see up top, there’s a little bit, there’s a picture with a little structure. So the non-federal funds, they go to the state SNAP agency, FNS, reimburses that 50% and it goes to the third party providers. So it’s very, it’s very key that there’s that 50-50, reimbursement, which allows to match non-federal spending.
So how’s SNAP E&T utilized? It varies heavily by state. It really varies heavily by state. So it’s important to have this, like, understanding of the distinction between, like, a state, a county, administered systems, and then there’s a couple of different like hybrid models, but there’s a lot, a lot of the informations we found directly in the state plans. So depending on like the body within your particular state who is administering the funds within the state. So in some states it may be your Department of Labor, or in some states it may be the Department of Economic Development, depending on your state administrator. It’d be key for you to check out those state plans. And there you’ll see eligibility guidelines. You’ll see the different program components, like it’s all the nitty gritty stuff. It’s all that nitty gritty stuff. So once again, it’s going to heavily depend on how your state particularly administrates it, because it could be administered through that county agency as well. So whether it be conglomerate of multiple counties or region, it could be a specific county. Does it this way? So he’s going to do this that way, but it ultimately is going to change that partnership structure have effects on an approval process and even the reporting requirements. So once again, the state plans that are submitted annually outline all the allowable activities, the funding approaches, partner requirements, and even the priorities for the program. So the state plans are going to be very, very key to really understand how SNAP E&T works in your particular state. And then when it comes to those eligibility and program components, it gets, I said, nitty gritty before the the types of support services even may differ on a state level or county level, so it’s very important to really spend a lot of time in your state plans. And there’s a couple different ways you can access your state plans. We’ll talk about that a little bit.
Okay, so this is the question that y’all are probably asking, like, Why are you all here today? Is like, what really makes a SNAP E&T, third-party provider? What positions you well to receive these funds to strengthen the programs that you offer for lower-income folks within your community and push for sustained economic mobility and growth opportunities for low-income residents in your community? How are third-party providers fitting into this mix?
So third-party providers are ultimately the organizations who are delivering the services on behalf of the state. They are the organizations typically selected by the state to administer these direct services and variety of SNAP E&T services to SNAP E&T recipients. So and I want to underline this. It uses existing, existing workforce or training programs to serve SNAP participants. And I think the existing point is very key, because this is to bolster up already existing programming and ensure that you’re able to serve your community and residents as best you can. And there are four key components to being a strong third-party provider. And it starts with one: mission alignment. First and foremost, are you serving the correct populations? Are you actually working towards the goals that are aligned with SNAP E&T and working with SNAP recipients? Like, is this something that you’re already currently doing? Number two, is gonna be the capacity, which is going to be to track the services and the cost, so both the data capacity to do the entry, to measure and really connect to whether or not you’re hitting your goals and to whether or not you’re meeting some of the compliance standards, and then Also from the cost standpoint, are you able to technically build in the SNAP E&T resources into your programming? Are you able to do the accounting required for the 50-50, reimbursement, especially when you’re providing support services out to community members like, are you able to effectively collect information to then be doing that reporting back, the compliance side of this reimbursement process. And then three, the ability to offer training or support services? So this is like that bread and butter, like, what are you actually doing as an organization currently? So are you providing the one-on-one support training? Are you a trained provider who’s providing certifications, opportunities, upskills, licenses? Are you providing continuing education? Are you writing education, then for the supportive service side of it? Do you currently have supportive services that you provide as a part of your existing workforce program? Are you providing bus cards or gas cards? Are you providing car repair supports? Are you providing equipment for work? Are you providing childcare supports? Like, what support services are you actually currently offering and or is there ways you can augment those that you currently offer? And then the stable non-federal funds for 50-50, match like this is just the the question like, do you have enough in the bank to actually make this happen, like is your organization in a financially stable state, to really actually work with a program like this. So these are the four key components that make a strong third-party provider.
Okay, so say you have all four of those key components. Say you’re well-positioned to be a third-party provider. How can organizations leverage that SNAP E&T to really serve the residents in the community in a way that builds towards the goals of economic mobility? So for third-party providers, specifically, you may be able to expand your current program capacity via that federal reimbursement, meaning that you may be able to add on additional staffing, you may be able to, I would say, like, augment and increase the quality of your your services that are already existing. It may mean that you’re able to serve more participants. Like, think of ways that can expand your program capacity as it stands. And then additionally, you offer participants additional supports, whether it be those transportation, equipment, those fees, ways to build upon what you already have. And then three, the strengthen of workforce partnerships. How are you engaging with other community partners? How you’re engaging with employers? How are you engaging with training and education providers, and there may be an opportunity for you to build stronger relationships with them, and then it may honestly help you to serve more low-income workers and learners as they work to reach their goals of economic mobility, so just putting in a position to be a more impactful organization in your community. So there are a couple key steps to that onboarding process. So like, we’re going to talk through these in the webinar series, in the five-part webinar series, really. So hopefully we’ll provide also some additional resources too. So in the next webinars, we’ll have some different links and attachments as well, but you got to have that intro conversation with your state SNAP Employment and Training team that’s going to really put your position initially, to be successful. You’re going to want to just really, like, suss out the fit, see what’s going on, know what’s really going on in the state. And I would even put a step before this, which we mentioned earlier, is that state plan, those state plans, have a lot a lot of information for your organization to really understand how SNAP E&T funding is being utilized, understand the policy and procedures behind everything. And then once you can have a SNAP E&T team conversation with your state SNAP E&T team. You you may already have some direct actions from that conversation and then just a realistic assessment and review of your current program offerings, whether it be identifying like the actual funding, the match funds that you have, or seeing whether or not your programming is genuinely in alignment with those four key components of executing programming as a third party provider, and then you’re on a video on a work through the MOU and contract process. So what does that look like for you with that SNAP E&T state team, to really be in partnership and. Then after that SNAP staff training and reporting and that set up like this may require extra or additional capacity in terms of getting your staff ready to do the compliant both the compliance side and also the increased like service side of operating with the SNAP E&T funding. And some of your organizations may be familiar with other workforce development funding streams, federal workforce following funding streams like the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act, so you may have federal grant compliance capacity that your organization’s already built for, and it may just be adding in additional trainings to ensure that staff is prepared. And prepared is going to be like interesting, because there is some, some level of engagement that happened to the state too. So your state may also provide you with training and opportunities to learn more as well. And then that last piece is when you you sort of launch services. And launch services might be an issue away from it, it’s more it’s like integrating your services like you may have many of these components already built up, but launching and maybe officially integrating the SNAP Employment and Training components into the services that you currently offer. Yeah, so just just a little bit of a review. Becoming a SNAP E&T third-party provider is really going to require us community organization as a third party provider, community-based organization to understand how your specific state, how your county, however the system works in your state works, and this will require interacting directly with the annual plan, which defines the specific activities and the funding, interacting directly with the SNAP E&T state liaisons or county liaisons, and then when it comes to eligibility, understanding, those four key components of mission alignment, that capacity to both track services and costs, the ability and offerings of training and supportive services, and then the necessary stability to do the match of non federal funds for that 50-50 match. So you will really want to understand and assess where you are currently, before you sort of run to this set of fundings like this is, and to quote some of the partners at Seattle Jobs Initiative, this is a layaway fund in some ways. So like understanding that you’re gonna have to have money upfront and existing programming and non-federal funding sources, operating programming, then, once you are in position, receive those SNAP E&T funds and provide a reimbursement to the services that you are offering currently.
Okay, so that was a lot of me talking, but I have a question for folks, a poll question, where are you currently in your SNAP E&T journey? And then I saw some folks in the chat, somebody mentioned they had done SNAP E&T in the past, and they’re interested in re-engaging. I saw folks say, I’m a manager, so really just interested in hearing where folks are right now.
Get on. Wow. Okay, so a little over 60% of y’all are interested in but don’t know how to get involved. I see one of y’all have utilized SNAP E&T in the past, I see some folks have ongoing programming. So this is really like a room that is like heavily leaning in that interested and developing and ongoing and figuring out eligibility. So one thing I’ll say, is this webinar series will have some, some really good nuggets and practical nuggets, and hopefully we’ll bring on some panelists as well who have done this process for y’all so you can talk through, ask questions and really understand what it takes to be a third-party provider of SNAP E&T programming. Okay, but before that, I want to see if y’all have any questions for either me or Simon. We really appreciate all just like answering that question and sharing with us a little bit about where you all are currently.
I see Katrina Watkins raised their hand. Katrina, if you, if you could put that question in the chat or in the question, we may be able to get your voice, but let’s see.
Katrina Watkins 32:21
Can you hear me now? Yes, hear me. Okay. I was trying to figure out. I didn’t see the microphone. I would like to know how to get started. I’m interested we meet the qualifications. We’re already doing these programs and have funding. So I would like to just know how to how to get started. I didn’t get a chance to answer the survey. It went away too fast.
Osei 32:46
No worries, Katrina. Oh, wait, Katrina, can you say where you’re located? Your organization?
Watkins 32:51
Yes, real quick. My organization is called Bailey Park neighborhood development corporation, and we’re located in Detroit. I’m on the east side, not far from downtown. Awesome.
Osei 33:02
Thanks. Katrina, thank you. Yes. Okay, so how do you get started so you already offer programming right now, I think the next step would be to look through that state plan and then honestly, just start that conversation with the SNAP E&T provider, and we can maybe do some wrangling make sure we get you connected on that end. But in these next few webinar series conversations, what we’ll do is we’ll have a couple resources like a sort of to do a live assessment of your organization as well, so and then also maybe some resources as well. If it’s the budgeting side of things that you need support with as well and just positioning, we’ll try to do that. But I think NCRC as a convener, is an awesome resource for getting connected, probably to that SNAP E&T rep, if you do not have any information as to who that is currently so and then also, I could drop a link in the chat too.
Watkins 34:09
Thank you. Could you drop the link? I don’t, yeah, I don’t know who to contact. Thank you so much.
Osei 34:15
Awesome. Thanks, Katrina. Any other questions? Oh, that’s just somebody’s AI adder. But any other questions for us?
Wang 34:49
Jonathan, we got one that popped through in the Q and A from Terrence, asks all of the their workforce programs are federally funded through WIOA. Know, but is wondering whether they can pull and match from other areas or braid that funding, and whether or not they can qualify. So, yeah, maybe talk more about whether you know anything personally, I know you’ve got a lot of experience in WIOA. And then also, yeah, if they can expect, if people, if folks can expect us, to touch on maybe some of those other workforce federal programs and how they relate to E&T and future sessions.
Osei 35:24
Yes, okay, so because WIOA as a federal workforce program, you may not be able to do the reimbursement match with it, but this, this is where being very attuned to some of your state and regional funding can be very beneficial to you. So if you’re an organization that has funding from whether it be corporate philanthropy from other foundations, from the state, regional workforce or other different economic development bodies in your in your area, it may be worth it to try to blade and braid and blend that funding to support your services, but like for from a do you qualify? Standpoint, I definitely can’t answer your question without seeing maybe some your budget, or seeing how things are working on that end, but like, there are ways that you may be qualified. So I wouldn’t put it past it. Terrance wouldn’t put it past soon.
Any other questions from folks?
Yeah, how does one figure out if their org qualifies for SNAP E&T?
Okay, so y’all are asking a good question. So, so essentially, we’ll share a couple resources in this in this next upcoming webinar, which I’ll preview in a second, on finding out, like the capacity side of like, whether or not you’re you qualify for SNAP E&T so hopefully the resource we share in that next webinar will be pretty helpful, and just having a broad understanding of if you qualify. And then I think I see Katrina’s question in the chat, which is, if the funny is Braden, but what is the example of how that looks? So I’m really hoping we could bring on a panelist to talk through that, Brady, and blend branding, braiding and blending, more specifically, because this is like sort of a tactical tool you can use to ensure that you’re basically accounting for your staff. You’re accounting for all the services you’re offering. You’re still hitting your impact and your compliance goals, but your funding is able to be utilized to really support your programming. So we have a couple folks who who may have some specific examples that can really ignite your thinking about how you can do that. But when it comes to that question about how do you see if you’re you’re qualified, or if you’re prepared, we’ll have some tools really, that will have a broader thing. So you see outright, like I’ve assessed, that my organization is here. We’re positioned here. We have this. We offer these programs currently, and basically just to do a cross-checklist with them. So stay tuned for that. But I’m really liking these questions Well, definitely, definitely excited to see how we can answer these.
I see another Q and A question.
Oh, yeah, no problem, Dion. And then, Drew, it sounds like each state decides how they want to use SNAP E&T funds. Is there a way to pitch an idea if it fits a broader definition of SNAP E&T at the federal level, but may not actually be reflected on the state level? So, yes. So yes. So that’s, that’s going to be something you do with your SNAP E&T rep at your state level. That’s going to be a conversation that you’re having in these, like, initial policy conversations before it hits that state plan. But like, if you’re looking at that state plan and you see something, and you’re engaged as a third-party provider, you do have, you have a say. So you have a voice in how the policy looks within your state. So it’s important to really be engaged like in general, as an organization, a workforce organization, it’s very important to be engaged in your region, in your in your state, with how workforce development is affecting your organization, how it’s affecting the communities you serve. So just, just, just think of it as like you. You have a say that this is it’s intentional that there’s a federal-level funding, but there is statelevel plans. So if you can get engaged, please be engaged. I’m gonna, I’m gonna drop a link for the state. Plan specifically for Katrina. But like this website is the the USDA FNS site, which has access to, like the state plans in general.
And this is just like a little, oh, Simon, Simon, I can send it to you right now, Simon, so you could show folks, I guess. But, um, it’s just like the general website. It helps you get, like the general inquiry out there. But there’s probably an individual, like email contact that you really need to get to to really talk to somebody about this, though, but let’s see. Sorry, do a little live searching and webinaring, so bear with me, y’all. see, here it is…
Wang 40:59
Yeah, and I’ll chime in. Drew, I’ve recognized and have spoken with you before. I know you’ve done some really good work digging up state contact information on your own and getting on getting in touch with the state of Colorado. So definitely, I think we’d love to continue to dialog and hear how some of that advocacy goes for newer components. Relatedly, in some of the other work that we’re doing this year, we are looking and helping the state of Arizona with a new component for them, that is the self-employment training component. So I think we are also actively learning a little bit more about how those how those conversations go and how they vary by state, but definitely an awesome question to be thinking about. And like Jonathan said, I think you do have a say. And you know, we encourage you guys to use your voices and to tap us and to get in touch with us, when possible or when you think we could be helpful, we’re happy to help support.
Osei 42:13
Right on. And then, okay, okay, so I feel like this in naturalization, so for our next webinar on January 21, the second in this five part webinar series will be discussing assessing capacity. So the infrastructure and staff requirements for SNAP E&T success. So many of y’all are asking questions about, How do you determine, how do I determine if I qualify? How do I know who to contact? Hoping that we can bring on someone who has gone through these processes specifically to help. Just give you some like, I would say, like, some realness about, like, what that process actually looks like. So it’s like, okay, so yeah, it is kind of difficult to define the SNAP E&T rep in this state. It might be like, Oh, once, once you get in connected, this might work. Um, so we actually do know a couple regional coordinators, so I know NCRC has worked with a few so depending on the state, Julia, but we’ll do like a general assessing capacity, infrastructure and staff requirements for SNAP E&T success in this January 21 webinar. Have a few examples of how it works in a couple of specific states, maybe via case study or via panelists, but really want to just offer up NCRC as a resource on SNAP E&T, and I’ll drop the NCRC site pretty soon into the chat, because there’s a ton of resources that NCRC is building right now that it stands so. Appreciate y’all and really want to ensure that if you have any questions, specific questions and like insights that you’d love to see in this next Webinar too, that in the in the survey following this webinar, that you also enter in some of those pieces too, because we want to Make sure that these webinars are meeting your specific needs and putting A position to be a successful third party provider. So I so just want to thank you all for popping in today for the first webinar of a five-part webinar series. Really want to ensure that you all have access all the resources, the variety of resources that are available. So. And here is the SNAP NCRC link, right here. And then if you have any questions, concerns, please fill them out into the survey and we’ll make sure to so we do to improve and make sure we get insights towards you all. But have a great rest of your Wednesday, and hopefully see you at the next webinar on January 21, which is assessing capacity infrastructure and staff requirements for SNAP E&T, success. So appreciate all, and the slides will be provided for this webinar.
Thank You.