Video: The Capital One – Discover merger poses a significant threat to all of us

Capital One is built on extracting as much wealth as possible from low- and moderate-income customers, and if this merger goes through, they will have the ability and incentive to take even more. This would also make Capital One the sixth largest bank in the country, greatly increasing risks to the entire financial system in the event of an economic downturn given their limited business model dependent on credit cards and auto loans. Capital One’s merger history, and repeat violations, cast further doubt on how this deal could possibly meet the requirement that mergers benefit the public.
NCRC will be opposing this merger, but we can’t do it alone. We will need your help to convince the regulators that this is a horrible deal that must be stopped. Please join us for a discussion of the issues with this merger, and our plan to fight back.
Speakers:
Kevin Hill, Senior Policy Advisor, NCRC
Juan Leyton, Director of Organizing, NCRC
Jesse Van Tol, President & Chief Executive Officer, NCRC
Transcript:
NCRC video transcripts are produced by a third-party transcription service and may contain errors. They are lightly edited for style and clarity.
00:13
My name is Juan Leyton, I’m the director of organizing here at NCRC. So you will hear about our position regarding this merger. So like anything that had to do with the process of this merger, its problems and all of those things related to the merger.
And we will spend some time, we will spend like about more or less 30 minutes talking about this from our side, and then we will sort of welcome your questions, comments, and any other thoughts that you might have. So, let’s get started and I’m gonna pass it to President & CEO Jesse Van Tol will kick us off with the position of NCRC. Jesse?
Hill 01:06
He may have had to go do something, I can get…
Leyton 01:08
Ok well, then what we’re gonna do now we’re gonna go back to Kevin Hill. He’ll who talked about like this merger, and all the implications. OK, Kevin.
Hill 01:20
Great, thank you, Juan. And thank you all for joining us today.
This merger is a very serious one that poses a lot of threats to all of our work to create a just economy. So I’m going to talk just for a bit here, kind of laying out you know why we’re so concerned about this merger. And there’s there’s a good amount to cover there. So I’ll try to get this done in about 10 minutes and happy to take a question or two afterwards. So as you probably hopefully have seen by now, we have come out already in opposition to this merger, we just don’t see how this could possibly benefit the public, which is a mandatory part of bank merger review. And it also further consolidates the already heavily concentrated credit card market, starting there with kind of credit card issues and you know, just background Capital One’s extremely predatory business model. This merger, if approved, which it shouldn’t be, would create the largest US credit card lender, they would have a projected market share of over 20% of the credit card market based on credit card balances.
The credit card market is already very concentrated already. Recently released report by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found very high levels of concentration and practices that imply anti-competitive behavior in the industry, and noted that the top 10 credit card banks already dominated. We use some information from that CFPB report to do our own analysis of Capital One’s median APRs. And we found that Capital One’s median APR for credit for customers in the lowest credit bracket is 43% higher than the median PRs of smaller issuers, and it was 67% higher for even customers within the highest credit bracket. So basically, everyone’s getting ripped off by Capital One, but we know that it’s more, much more severe on the lower credit customers that have you know, less, less resources to begin with. And Capital One has a history of automatically increasing credit limits, as customers approach their upper limit in order to get their customers even more in debt. And it’s beneficial to cap one to just keep, you know, automatically increasing that credit limit. Because studies show that, you know, borrowers that keep coming to that limit are likely to keep guild going to that whatever that upper limit goes. So it just gives the it gives cap one just more and more chance to your customers more and more in debt. And if it gets to the point where the customers are no longer able to pay back Capital One, guess what, they’ll just take you to court then. Capital One is one of the most aggressive debt-collection companies that are out there. There’s articles out there that have attributed Capital One’s debt collection practices to basically transforming our nation’s local courts into debt collection machines because of all the lawsuits they filed against customers that you know have fallen behind because of their business practices and their sky-high interest rates. Even more concerning is a book by a former Capital One employee that revealed that Capital One would use these automatic credit limit increases to game theory exams, as it would count as a new lending even though these are customers that never asked for these increases. And you know, going back to Capital One’s interest rates, those increases are designed to extract more wealth from those households instead of helping them get ahead, which is, you know, the letter of intent of the Community Investment Act. We also know that Capital One was one of the main banks behind the lawsuit to repeal the CRA rules, which actually prevents this trick from happening again, due to changes to how consumer credit is considered in the new exam and how it’s calculated as well.
This merger, you know, would therefore, eliminate a top US credit card issuer in Discover and further consolidate the industry which would give them you know, even more potential to raise prices, because there’s not a lot of competition currently for borrowers in that lower credit, credit score bracket. So, if Discover, goes away, Capital One has even less competition and would likely, you know, further increase their prices.
There’s also an idea out there, that this merger will somehow help Capital One compete against Visa, MasterCard, who are kind of seen, as you know, over the top 10 market companies that dominate credit cards, currently, Visa and MasterCard are at the very top. And Capital One would like you to believe that, you know, they need to acquire Discover in order to break up the hold that Visa and MasterCard have on the credit card market. This is a myth. If this merger were to go through, the likely effect would actually just cement Visa’s advantage. If Capital One is able to acquire Discover and move all their cards over to Discover’s network, Visa would lose about 39 million cards. But the problem is MasterCard, which is already smaller than Visa, would lose twice that amount. So this would really just make Visa even more control of the credit card market. And it’s doubtful that it would help them you know, compete against them. And it’s also doubtful that that competition will result in lower prices. This came up a bit yesterday at an event that CFPB director Chopra, and Jonathan Cantor, who heads up the antitrust division at the Department of Justice. And yeah, they push back very much on the idea that somehow further consolidation benefits competition. They also pointed out, you know, previous mergers in the credit card market, have not translated to lower costs for consumers, and instead costs have gone up. So you know, this, this idea out there that, you know, is widely touted, we’ve heard it from some, some congressional staffers and stuff that, you know, isn’t this just about helping them compete with Visa and MasterCard, that is a myth. That is a myth that Capital One wants you to believe that it is it is not true, it does not bear out.
Then they’re switching gears here a little bit to discuss, you know, the debit card implications. To really understand this part, you have to understand what debit card interchange fees. And if you don’t know what those are, I don’t blame you. And I can explain to you quickly, basically, these are the fees that get charged to businesses, when you swipe your debit card to make a purchase. You may have noticed in some stores, they have, you know, like limits on like, you have to buy a certain amount of goods before you can use your debit card or something like that. It’s because they’re trying to avoid the debit card intercharge fees on smaller transactions. These you know, this is gets charged the business and then ultimately often gets passed on to consumers. Capital One wants to acquire Discover, because if they if they acquire Discover and have their own payment network, they would have the ability and incentive to massively increase these fees. The reason they would have the ability to do this is because it would allow them to exploit an exemption to the caps that are currently in place on those fees. This exemption was put in place in 2011 and it applies to Discover since they control their own network. And that’s what Capital One wants here. They want to be able to control their own network and get out of the current caps that apply to them on debit interchange fees. And when you combine the significant number of bank accounts that Capital One would have on its network, it would basically be able to force businesses to accept its higher fees in order to get access to its customer base. And in fact, one of the quickest ways that Capital One would be able to convince other banks to move over to their network is to tell those other banks we’re going to jack up interchange fees, meaning telling banks we’re going to make businesses have to pay more if they use the cards that you send out on our network. That’s really the main incentive they would have for banks to move over to their network finance. And there are financial services analysts that have come out and estimated that this this debit interchange fee hike alone could cost American businesses and consumers $800 million a year.
So, in many ways, this merger is all about it’s largely a payments, merger and credit and credit cards thing. They’re pursuing this to be able to avoid rate caps that currently apply to them and also really be able to further just grab up the the credit card market for lower-income borrowers and charge them their dramatically higher interest rates. There’s also pretty significant bank merger policy ramifications at play here. You know, Acting OCC Comptroller Hsu is very interested in the issue of resolvability for banks above 500 billion in assets that aren’t defined as globally systemically important banks, which, which are too big to fail, and more regular, everyday words, those are the too big to fail banks. And he’s really worried about in an event of, you know, a banking failure, like we saw last year, how would those banks be resolved. And, you know, his analysis shows that, you know, basically if one of these very large banks were to go down, and they don’t have the G sibs standards for resolvability, basically what would happen is that the larger Capital One would need to be sold to a bank that’s already too big to fail status. So that would get, you know, a further consolidation of the industry, because there’s really no other banks that would be able to resolve Capital One in the event of a market failure. And this merger is exactly in the danger zone that Hsu was talking about. Because if this were a merger approved, it would make Capital One the sixth largest bank in the country with $625 billion in assets. And I think from a, you know, a banking stability point of view, you really have to ask yourself, do you want the sixth largest bank in the United States dependent on credit cards and subprime auto loans, because, you know, in the event of recession, it makes the likelihood of a bailout significantly higher. And this issue is more pressing, giving recent trends in subprime auto lending. Capital One is a very significant subprime auto lender, nearly half of their auto loans are going to subprime borrowers. And we’ve seen subprime auto lending is in a very bad shape right now, as of September 2023, the percentage of borrowers 60 days past due on their auto loans has reached the highest level since 1996. And we know that Capital One is very affected by this. In January Capital One had to charge off $2.53 billion in auto loans and credit cards, a 77% jump on their prior year. So there are, you know, real concerns here with the business structure of Capital One and having such a large bank that’s so dependent on just two, mainly on two lines of business being credit cards and auto loans. And also with a bank like Capital One, the losses that they’re charging off now, they could always be more severe than they’re letting on. In 2013, Capital One settled with the SEC, for understating millions of dollars in auto loan losses. And it makes you wonder if they’re they’re possibly doing the same thing, again, given the current shape of subprime auto lending market.
There is also a reason to be concerned about the previous merger history of Capital One. Some of you long-term NCRC members are familiar with this, but in 2011, Capital One announced plans to merge with ING Direct. That merger approval came in 2012. And by the end of the following year, Capital One had closed 42 of the branches it acquired, and it had closed out ING Direct retail home mortgage and Home Equity Line of Credit divisions. It’s very obvious the Capital One just wanted this merger to put more capital into its credit card lending business, which we’ve already demonstrated and discussed is highly predatory, built on automatic credit increases and taking you to court once you’re not able to pay them back anymore. So just to kind of sum up and move into the next part of the discussion, this is a really bad deal. It’ll hurt businesses. It will hurt consumers. Very likely to lead to even more expensive credit cards with those with low credit scores. And also would make the result of a recession significantly more damaging to the US financial system as a whole. So we’re glad you’re all here. And we look forward to working with you to convince the regulators to stop this really, really harmful deal. I think if there is a question or two, I’m happy to take it I know I just laid out a lot of information.
Leyton 14:38
Kevin, let’s save the question for afterwards. So let’s go to Jesse now and as you know, there are many many reasons why to be concerned about these mergers, so I’m going to have now the President and CEO Jesse Van Tol to talk about the position of NCRC here.
Van Tol 15:00
Yeah, thanks. Just want to flag though. I think we had an issue with the registration system there are a bunch of people trying to get in who have not been able to get in. So I think Andrew and team are working on that. But just noting that we may need to, yeah, we may need to figure that out.
So Thanks, Kevin. And thanks to everyone for getting on. Many of you have participated with us on other campaigns, you know, that our typical posture with respect to bank merger is to seek a community benefits agreement that’s built around a theory that all mergers have adverse effects, and that, you know, our goal is to ensure that the community benefits outweigh those adverse effects and the primary structure we’ve used for that, in the past as a community benefits agreement. I think that in this instance, we have a lot of experience with this bank, and what we’re recommending to the membership, and certainly in our own actions, that people oppose this merger, and work through the regulatory process to ensure that either the merger is stopped, or that if it does go forward, and we don’t think that’s the likely outcome at this point, but if it does go forward, that it’s conditioned on a number of things that Capital One must do and at the appropriate venue for sort of arguing that is, is in fact through the regulatory process. So as you heard Kevin lay out like this is an abusive bank. The largest subprime credit card lender in the country. It’s a bank with a past that is littered with regulatory violations, including for consumer protection issues. It has historically been in the top five of consumer complaints, even weighted for their asset size, at the CFPB. In many years, it’s been the top recipient of complaints, a lot of problematic business practices, including the ones Kevin laid out. And it’s a bank merger, that poses some serious questions and issues from an antitrust perspective.
You know, will this bank, in vertically integrating, with the credit card network that Discover loans in becoming an even larger credit card player, there’s a lot of research to suggest that that will increase prices, not decreased prices, including recent study from the CFPB, showing that the largest credit card issuers in the country charge more than the smallest ones.
And, as Kevin mentioned, it’s a bank that we believe, can’t be trusted in the sense that it made a $180 billion commitment on the eve of its acquisition of ING Direct. That commitment was a commitment to do the same level of lending that the bank was doing. At that time, it was actually I think, less than the two combined entities were doing. And it was a commitment that contained a lot of subprime credit card lending, subprime auto lending, mortgage and other things. As Kevin said, they got out of mortgage a few years into that commitment.
So the bank has made commitments before that it hasn’t lived up to it makes it very challenging to partner with this bank, in the context of a community benefits agreement.
And so, you know, representing our members, we NCRC are, are opposing the transaction. We certainly encourage and welcome you to do the same. We think the best way to to ensure that communities are well served is to either block the merger or to push hard through the regulatory process to ensure that the concerns that we have the business practices, concerns that we have, get changed through the regulatory process. We do expect there to be hearings and we want to encourage everyone to sign up for those to testify, to oppose. The application being filed of course it triggers a comment period. We expect that to be extended through the date of the hearings, and we will certainly be working on a comment letter for NCRC member sign on.
So this is a big deal. It comes at a time when awesome merger guidelines are shifting and changing and really gives us an opportunity to illustrate how the process should be strengthened and changed to address the kinds of concerns that we’re raising with the business model, with the business practices, and the implications of this merger.
It’s a merger that Wall Street loves, and they love it, because it’s going to be very profitable for Capital One. And as such, there is space to push on some of the business practices and business issues that are of significant concern to ensure that the bank addresses those both in the context of their merger in and just general. I’m gonna leave it there and pass it back to my colleagues. I will be on and happy to answer questions at the end.
Leyton 21:14
Thank you, Jesse. So now is the time for like all of you, if you have like any questions, or any any other sort of remarks that you’d like to make, raise your hand, you can go to reactions and raise your hand and feel free to speak.
21:33
Matt, you want to say anything?
Audience 21:34
Yeah, I wanted to ask if you guys have heard, I saw an article that they’ve already applied. So obviously, I checked the OCC and the Fed website and didn’t see anything. I submitted a FOIA but have you heard that they’ve actually already that would be pretty fast, if that’s true, but there’s a Reuters piece saying they have applied and that, you know, Sources tell them that they argue that it’s going to be actually pro competition. So where does it stand in terms of timing from a guy’s perspective?
Hill 22:03
So yeah, they we’ve heard that, and I think we’ve seen the same article Matt. They did apply late Wednesday evening. And so I think it’s just taking some time for the for it to show up on like the OCCs FOIA Reading Room. We’ve already, you know, request gotten our question for the public portion of the exam of the Federal Reserve.
You know, we’ll be getting our hands on it as soon as we can. And we’re already starting to develop the merger comment letter as well. And yeah, just to double down, you know, that is their main argument that we, you know, consolidation in this instance, will help competition. It’s kind of like going to war for peace. And, you know, none of the the past mergers in the credit card industry have really led to, you know, less, better pricing for consumers, because we can see that the CFPB has reported the largest issuers are charging much more than smaller issuers and Capital One itself is even charging even more than that, both to the customers at the higher credit score bracket and at the lower, which obviously, is more of an impact. But yeah, don’t buy that argument. But it is their main argument.
Audience 23:18
One more thing. I mean, even on the process of them not yet providing notice, like, I’ve looked at the Feds website, their most recent listing of any content applications is from the 15th, like a week ago. So I think all of the things that the regulators have been saying about improving the merger process and transparency, we should use this one to hold it to them and say like, Hey, right, even from day one, like you didn’t provide notice you didn’t. I don’t want to predict how it’s gonna go. But I think we can, we can merge some of our policy work with this one and to some effect. That’s it. Thanks.
Leyton 23:56
Thank you, Matt. Let’s go to Rasio Mendez.
Audience 23:58
Hey everybody. Thanks for putting this on. Kevin, I’m seeing your face way too often. But I already had a quick conversation with Jesse about this and I kind of wanted to touch base with the others that are on this Zoom. You know, it’s like Woodstock, we had a meeting. Capital One reached out to us, they wanted to talk to us and we had a kind of conversation about our concerns about their business model, etc. But I’m wondering, under the guise of divide and conquer how many of the folks here on this Zoom have been approached by Capital One to have similar conversations and anything that you guys want to share about those or is it just a small handful?
Van Tol 24:50
I know that some folks have I see Kevin Stein.
Leyton 24:57
Kevin, you are on mute.
Audience (Stein) 25:03
Sorry about that. Yeah, they had reached out to us as well, a few weeks ago, and we talked to them a couple of weeks. Similarly, we reiterated our concerns, and we had signed on to that initial lender so we were already formally opposed. And we kind of emphasized on how we were in sync with NCRC and the others that are opposing. It was, you know, an interesting conversation, they, of course, kind of, you know, laid out the arguments that they probably made in the filings. I’m not sure how much else to say, but I think it is a good question, because it did seem like they might reach out to a number of groups. And I think it would be good to hear more from people if they were contacted, and if they’ve had similar conversations, and maybe just to flag. I wonder, at some point, if NCRC wants to say more about anything members can do. And maybe this is one thing is if you’re approached by Capital One, what should people do? And also, it’s an interesting, I see NCRC is working with some interesting allies and I wondered if you wanted to say more about that.
In a good way.
Leyton 26:24
Jesse, you want to say anything on that? Yeah.
Van Tol 26:28
Yeah, you know, we’ve collaborated with Public Citizen, American Economic Liberties Project, AFR, and many others to, you know, write up a number of letters opposing the merger. And certainly there will be opportunities for members to sign on to future letters, now that we have the application and that the comment period is officially open.
So there is, you know, I think an unprecedented amount of opposition to this merger. There is both in terms of groups and also in terms of politicians bipartisan opposition to the merger as well. So and what I would say about that is I think in terms of getting approached, you know, the common approach and often it’s from a bank that has partnered with your nonprofit, maybe gives you a grant, and what they’re, you know, assiduously seeking is support for the merger, we really urge people to, you know, at a minimum, sort of stay on the sidelines. Obviously, we’re opposing, we encourage people to oppose. We do encourage people to, you know, to not write a letter of support, if that’s what’s being asked, Obviously, you will all make those decisions for your organizations. And just to point out that it is still entirely possible if this merger does get approved, and again, we don’t think that’s the likely outcome, but to work through the regulatory process to force Capital One to do a lot more. And so we would be wary of kind of verbal commitments they’ve mentioned to some groups. ‘Oh, yeah, we’re totally gonna continue doing XY and Z’. I think their track record shows that after a few years, they shut everything down. That’s what they’ve done in other acquisitions. So it’s, it’s very important that those kinds of commitments be in writing to the regulators, enforceable, etc. And we think opposition actually forces them to do that. It raises the bar, and that’s the best way to, to actually comment in the process, with your concerns with the things you hope to see happen, and that will make it more likely that they will happen.
Leyton 29:14
And I would add, in addition to the unlikely alliances that we have, we are also reaching out to member organizations to get them in form and organizing them also, on this issue. Mary Hunter.
Audience (Hunter) 29:28
Thank you. Yeah, we just was raising my hand in response to your question about who’s been reached out to and we are ahead approved housing counseling agency and have had a close relationship with Capital One as in terms of their funding to our work over you know, 20 years that I’ve been with HIP and their mortgage products you know, before they merged in, I guess the previous merger before they let it go was a wonderful mortgage product from low- and moderate-income purchasers. But anyway, so we were sad to see that go it was a real loss.
But I just was going to say that yes, our grant manager did reach out to, our Capital One Grant Manager reached out to our director of resources, who does our fundraising, and asked her to provide a statement on behalf of our organization in support of the merger.
So that was concerning. And I appreciate Jesse’s advice to stay on the sidelines. And that is absolutely what we did. And, you know, and I’m here today, as an NCRC member, to sort of navigate this. It’s difficult, of course, I know, there’s a lot of agencies like us that receive funding, and rely on that for the services that we provide. So it’s a careful, you know, careful balance to sort of oppose this, but also maintain that good relationship.
Leyton 31:00
We appreciate that Mary, your courage for doing that. Anna Florest.
Audience (Florest) 31:11
Hi, everyone, I’m with Consumer Action. And they have approached us and we met with them, I think it was last week.
They wanted to explain, you know, put their position before us, they did not ask us to write any letter of support.
For the moment, we were staying on the sidelines. But I also happen to be a member of their consumer advisory board or panel, whatever they console, whatever they call it. And I will be attending a meeting that they are having of their council next week. Happy to bring up all of the issues that were raised today and anything else you’d like me to bring to their attention. I also happen to attend an event yesterday that Political Live had an event that was hosted by Capital One at the Conrad Hotel downtown, and it was all about financial literacy and financial education. And so I happened to run into Auntie Navara who has up there External Affairs at Cap One who just indicated to me that, you know, they’re very interested and and meeting with NCRC, engaging in conversations, etc. I said I would pass that message along. But for the moment, we will, we will continue to meet with them. But we were not certainly not writing a letter of support. They have not asked us to do so either. We will remain on the sidelines for the moment. That doesn’t mean we won’t oppose it. We may oppose it in the future. But right now we’re more in a listening and learning mode.
Leyton 32:53
Thank you so much for your comments.
Any other questions, comments that others may have? Feel free to raise your hand.
I don’t believe that you’re a very quiet group, right. So you always have good questions.
Audience (Mendez) 33:32
And so, well, one quick question. As you guys know, whether or not guys like Andy and others have registered for the conference in a couple of weeks. Are we going to see cap one people there?
Leyton 33:44
That would be a question for Chloe. Somebody from a membership?
Van Tol 33:49
The last time I saw a registration list they had not registered, but it’s been a few weeks since I’ve looked at one. So I don’t know if if someone from the events team has a more current view.
Crosby 34:03
Caitie, I see you came off of mute. Are you gonna respond to that?
Roundtree 34:07
Yeah, I think there were a couple. I would need to look up and see what their roles were. And kind of gonna make my best guesses about how they got there. And maybe why but there are a couple floating around in there.
Van Tol 34:21
And we do plan on discussing the merger at the conference so, certainly that will be an active conversation.
Audience (Mendez) 34:32
Yeah, I think I noticed that in 42-point font.
Van Tol 34:34
And yes, thanks, as well for passing along. They’ve expressed to a number of people their interest in, you know, meeting with us, working with us. We’ve always said, you know what, we’ll never refuse to meet. So certainly, if that happens, we’ll report out on how that went. We do again think it’s a high bar. So I want to reiterate, you know, this is this is one of the main banks opposing the new CRA rule. Just that in and of itself is kind of an issue for us. And then again, many of the other issues associated with the transaction, which, you know, might be more overcomeable if there had been a more positive history. But given the history of making commitments in the past, and then not, not fulfilling them, we would be concerned about any commitment that they make in the present.
Leyton 35:47
Yeah, we’re going to have a lot of information at the conference. And we hope to sort of like, I mean, this is going to be out there, like, we’ve talked about these issues a lot.
Are there any other questions or comments, or as you’re coming back again, with ruins…
36:05
Really quick, I just want to make sure everyone saw our comms team, Alan Pyke from our comms team has been posting some talking points in the chat as well, that you can, you can use for conversations to, you know, get out the word about this merger. And also, you know, feel free to use them to to get Capital One approaches you about it.
Audience (Mendez) 36:27
So my only question has to do with the other side of this proposed marriage, which is, I mean, the only thing I know about Discover there are regulatory dumpster fire. I mean, do they? I mean, does anybody know what they do? And Community and Economic. I mean, they’re in Illinois. And supposedly, we should know something. But every nonprofit I’ve talked to in Chicago and throughout the state didn’t even realize they were a bank. So that shows you how engaged they were.
Van Tol 36:56
Yeah, the Discover Bank is unique. So you know, Discover has a parent company that is the, you know, sort of just straight credit card company. And that’s probably the the entity people are familiar with headquartered outside of Chicago. The actual bank is chartered in Wilmington, Delaware, and operates under a strategic plan. And so that bank does quite a lot in the state of Delaware. In fact, they have a pretty creative, innovative CRA program that people in Delaware very much like. There’s a lot of concern in Delaware that the merger would likely wipe out that focus on Delaware. There’s also to the counter, you know, some belief that hey, discovers one of the banks that probably should have a broader theory obligation than it does, as is Capital One. Under the new CRA regs, they will, of course, again, Capital One is fighting, pushing the ABA to fight those regs in court. So yeah, there’s there is a concern that Discover CRA program in Delaware would, would suffer and go away as a result of this where they are generally thought to be a pretty good corporate player.
Audience (Mendez) 38:20
Thank you.
Van Tol 38:22
And yes, Discover has a number of regulatory issues. And I think we have also taken the position that, you know, regulatory issues are typically not resolved by allowing another bank that also has a long history of regulatory issues to acquire. So I think there has been some speculation in the past that regulators might approve a merger because it might help solve an issue. That is in the background. We think that’s a very bad way to solve an issue that’s ongoing. For witness, for example, New York Community Bank being allowed to buy Signature Bank and then just months later getting into trouble itself, which it did not in the end necessitate a government bailout but it does have consequences. The bank has now been taken over by a private equity group led by Joseph Otting and Steve Minuchin. And there’s some concern about the survival of the community benefits agreement with their bank. But, but so, you know, part of our message is, you don’t solve a regulatory problem or a financial problem by, you know, necessarily allowing another company with similar problems. Take it over.
Leyton 39:41
And we did have a meeting with members from Delaware last week and they raised similar issues. And I mean, they were concerned about like, losing this Discover benefits but also like, the disastorus things Capital One could do.
I just got the confirmation that is nobody from Capital One coming to the conference. So no, nobody from Capital One would be there.
Audience (Mendez) 40:09
Well, the reason I ask is, and I’m sure others may probably get the same invitation, but I was asked to meet with some of these folks during the conference, so my assumption was, are they going to be there? Or are they going to be trolling the parking lot outside they held and hoping that they’re able to find people with the right name badges.
Leyton 40:30
You want to bring them to the stage to speak?
Audience 40:32
Happy to.
Van Tol 40:37
There, bring them out harassing us so we can say Shame, shame shirt? No, I’m just, I’m just kidding. Not our style. But
Leyton 40:48
Okay, any any other comments from anybody who hasn’t spoken?
I would say I would add that we are going to continue sort of informing you and members on the development of this merger. So you will, you will stay informed through this process. And at the conference, there will be plenty of information also. So stay tuned.
Well, we don’t have anybody else. Jesse, you want to have any final saying?
Van Tol
No, just just thanks for joining. And it seems like many people did finally get in, we’ll probably do. You know, another one of these calls, at some point, do look out for action alerts from us.
With, with actions, you can take sign on letters and the like. And please do keep the flow of information coming as people reach out to you or, you know, we appreciate you having conversations and then yeah, I think you know, sticking together in principle, opposition and through the regulatory processes, we believe the best way to achieve a positive outcome here, whether that’s positive outcome is is, you know, denying the merger, which again, we think there’s some likelihood of happening or really pressing on some meaningful changes to their business model through the regulatory process. But but the best way to do that is to express concern through the regulatory process. And so that’s the charter, the strategy that we’re charting out here and would appreciate you all joining with us on that. And you know, for the many more members who, who are also interested but couldn’t be on on the line today. Just appreciate you taking the time. This is a big, big, big merger and real opportunity.
Leyton 43:04
Yep, and fight continues. So stay tuned, and we will keep you informed and we will continue to run like organizing and all this gathering meetings and yeah, let’s keep the fight going. Thank you for joining us and enjoy the rest of the day. Thank you. Okay.
Van Tol 43:22
Thanks, everyone. Bye