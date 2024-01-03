Vote For Your Favorite 2024 Just Economy Conference Sessions

What would YOU like to see at the 2024 Just Economy Conference? We opened up a selection of conference session ideas for public voting!
We want to know what is most important to you in realizing our mission to make a Just Economy a national priority and local reality.
Voting will take place over 10 days, opening today, January 3, and closing on January 13. The sessions receiving the most votes will be given strongest consideration for final selections by NCRC’s programming team.
To vote for a session you would like to see at the conference, select a proposed session to view the description and select the blue “vote” button. You may also share the proposed session for others to vote via Facebook or X (formally Twitter) directly from the voting platform. You will be able to vote once per session each day, allowing a maximum of 10 individual votes per session.
And if you haven’t already, register for the 2024 Just Economy conference while you are voting to ensure you get to see your favorite sessions live!