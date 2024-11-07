Vote For Your Favorite 2025 Just Economy Conference Sessions

What would YOU like to see at the 2025 Just Economy Conference? We’ve opened up a selection of conference session ideas for public voting. Please vote and encourage your colleagues to do the same!
Voting will take place over the course of the next 10 days, opening today, November 7, and closing on November 15. The final program will include sessions that receive the most votes.
You can also share this link to encourage others to vote: https://www.ncrc.org/conference/#sessions
To vote for a session you would like to see at the conference, select a proposed session to view the description and select the blue “vote” button. You may also share the proposed session for others to vote via Facebook or X directly from the voting platform. You will be able to vote once per session each day, allowing a maximum of 10 individual votes per session.
And if you haven’t already, register for the 2025 Just Economy Conference while you are voting to ensure you get to see your favorite sessions.