Vox: After Decades Of Inaction, States Are Finally Stepping Up On Housing

Vox, April 30, 2024, After Decades Of Inaction, States Are Finally Stepping Up On Housing
Over the last five years, Republican and Democratic legislators and governors in a slew of states have looked to update zoning codes, transform residential planning processes, and improve home-building and design requirements. Some states that have stepped up include Oregon, Florida, Montana, and California, as well as states like Utah and Washington. This year, Maryland, New York, and New Jersey passed state-level housing legislation, and Colorado may soon follow suit.