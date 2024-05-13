fbpx

Vox: After Decades Of Inaction, States Are Finally Stepping Up On Housing

By / / On Our Radar / 1 minute of reading

Vox, April 30, 2024, After Decades Of Inaction, States Are Finally Stepping Up On Housing

Over the last five years, Republican and Democratic legislators and governors in a slew of states have looked to update zoning codes, transform residential planning processes, and improve home-building and design requirements. Some states that have stepped up include OregonFloridaMontana, and California, as well as states like Utah and Washington. This year, MarylandNew York, and New Jersey passed state-level housing legislation, and Colorado may soon follow suit.

