Vox: America Is Full Of Abandoned Malls. What If We Turned Them Into Housing?

Vox, April 10, 2024, America Is Full Of Abandoned Malls. What If We Turned Them Into Housing?
Casciani ached for her town, which not only was dealing with the eyesore of the abandoned mall but also lacked enough vacant land to develop desperately needed affordable housing. Her nonprofit development group, PathStone, embarked on a complex but meaningful project: They retrofitted the Sears department store into 73 rental apartments and built a new four-story multifamily building with 84 rental units on the adjacent parking lot.