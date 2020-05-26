Vox: Companies Are Giving Essential Workers Bullshit Rewards

Vox, May 15, 2020: Companies Are Giving Essential Workers Bullshit Rewards
As the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States took hold in March, Walgreens decided to let its workers wear jeans. It would be nearly two weeks before the pharmacy announced it was also giving them masks.
“The jeans thing I would say was within two weeks or so of getting locked down. The gloves and mask timing pissed me off, though. Everyone else had them, and it would take almost three weeks or so, before the company got them to us,” one New Jersey Walgreens worker told me. “We kept asking our manager when we would get them.”