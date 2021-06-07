Vox: The ugly truth behind your fancy rewards credit card

Vox, June 3, 2021, The ugly truth behind your fancy rewards credit card
There is an entire ecosystem dedicated to gaming the credit card rewards system — the Points Guy, who has made himself a household name, and a web of websites and influencers who teach all sorts of tricks and hacks. What people might not realize is that the system is already gamed, just not in the way they think: Credit card perks reward rich Americans to the detriment of the poor. The $200 in cash back you got using your fancy new rewards card often comes at the expense of someone who can’t afford it.
The US financial system is racked with inequities. Sometimes, they’re obvious: who can and can’t get approved for a loan, who has a bank account and who doesn’t. But other times, they can fly under the radar.