War History Online: Adrian Cronauer: The Charismatic Inspiration for ‘Good Morning, Vietnam’

By / September 30, 2022 / In the News

War History Online, September 23, 2022, Adrian Cronauer: The Charismatic Inspiration for ‘Good Morning, Vietnam’

Shockingly, in October 2014, complaints were filed against Cronauer and his law office, alleging the former DJ was involved in mortgage scams. According to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), he’d engaged in the scams while making it appear as though he was offering assistance to people experiencing foreclosure on their properties. He didn’t contest the allegations and was disbarred, meaning he could no longer practice law.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

