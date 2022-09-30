War History Online: Adrian Cronauer: The Charismatic Inspiration for ‘Good Morning, Vietnam’

War History Online, September 23, 2022, Adrian Cronauer: The Charismatic Inspiration for ‘Good Morning, Vietnam’

Shockingly, in October 2014, complaints were filed against Cronauer and his law office, alleging the former DJ was involved in mortgage scams. According to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), he’d engaged in the scams while making it appear as though he was offering assistance to people experiencing foreclosure on their properties. He didn’t contest the allegations and was disbarred, meaning he could no longer practice law.