Common Dreams, May 5, 2025, Warren Asks the Fed to Reconsider Approval of Capital One-Discover Merger
This aspect of the merger is without clear precedent and raises concerns about competition, according to Jesse Van Tol, the chief executive of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a group that is opposed to the deal, who spoke to The New York Times in April.
“The market power it gives them, and the opportunity it gives them to set pricing in ways that captures a lot of value for the company at the expense of the consumer, is significant,” Van Tol told the Times.